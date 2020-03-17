Deshaun Watson found out of the DeAndre Hopkins trade after his workout

With the Houston Texans trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, it caught the attention of the locker room. Many of the Texans players took to social media to react to the news of Hopkins being sent to the Cardinals.

The one player that most are worried about is quarterback Deshaun Watson and his reaction of losing his top wide receiver in the trade. Together in 38 games, Watson and Hopkins averaged 87.8 yards a game, 8.7 yards per attempt, 68.5% completion percentage, 25 passing touchdowns, and 182 1st downs.

Watson was working out with his personal quarterback coach Quincy Avery when the news came raining down that Hopkins was traded. Avery posted a video of Watson's reaction but it was quickly deleted.

The caption from Avery's twitter said, "When you finish a workout and try to figure out why your phone exploded."

We were able to recover it and here is Watson's reaction from the three-second clip posted to Twitter.

Even Watson's agent, David Mulugheta, took to Twitter to give a reaction.

How the Texans address the gaping hole in the wide receiver group with Hopkins now in Arizona will be something that will set the tone for the 2020 season.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here