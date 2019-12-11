Deshaun Watson Has Had Past Success Against the Titans and The Texans Will Need It Again

The Houston Texans are entering their most crucial stretch of football, and it starts on Sunday against the Tennesee Titans. The Texans have their division and playoff hopes in their hands if they can handle the Titans this weekend.

The play of Deshaun Watson will be one of the most significant factors in the Texans' outcome this weekend. Against the Titans, Watson has played some of his best football with they have squared off.

Watson has had much success against the Titans in his three starts against them. Watson has thrown for 803 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes for eight touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

According to Bill O'Brien, the positive play by Watson is not just about him; it is and will about the team around him playing at their best too.

"He plays at a high level," O'Brien said of Watson. "That everybody around him is doing their job. He's able to get us into the right play. Able to manage the offense correctly. Don't turn the ball over. I think there's a lot that goes into it."

The Texans are 2 and 1 in those games with Watson as the quarterback since the 2017 season.

"It's not just about him," O'Brien continued. "He would be the first to tell you that I think it's, it's, you know, a team effort."

