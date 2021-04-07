Deshaun Watson Has 'Learned A Lesson,' Texans QB's Lawyer Asserts

Part of Hardin's releasing of emails between Gaffield and Buzbee noted a demand of $100,000 on the part of Solis to avoid the Watson lawsuit

The attorneys involved in the cases of sexual assault charges against Deshaun Watson continue to joust, in public and in private - with one now-released email and statement from a lawyer for the Houston Texans' quarterback claiming Watson has "learned a lesson'' as a result of his involvement with his accusers.

“We did not think that the facts showed that Deshaun did anything wrong with their client,'' wrote Scott Gaffield, the general counsel for Watson’s agency Athletes First, in a statement released by the player's attorney, Rusty Hardin. "We believed then — and fully believe now — that Deshaun learned a lesson about putting himself in this type of situation by interacting with people he does not know.''

One of those women, as revealed at a press conference at lawyer Tony Buzbee’s office on Tuesday, is a massage therapist named Ashley Solis, who revealed that she is the plantiff in the first sexual assault lawsuit filed against the Texans quarterback.

"We have all been deceived,'' Solis said.

Added another plantiff with a second on-the-record quote: "He brought me terror.''

Part of Hardin's releasing of emails between Gaffield and Buzbee noted a demand of $100,000 on the part of Solis to avoid the lawsuit while also noting that Solis said she is not “doing this just for money.”

Hardin’s statement shares an email from Gaffield saying that they “don’t believe that the alleged facts show that Deshaun did anything wrong with regards to Ms. Solis,” while adding, “if Ms. Solis wanted to either help us understand the rationale behind the $100k demand or come back with a different figure.”

Buzbee’s response from February 19: “We made a legit demand. You rejected it. We won’t be making another or bid against ourselves. We also won’t be having an extended dialogue about why you think your client did nothing wrong or how you want this to be a “learning” experience for your “high profile athlete,” as you refer to him. This is Houston, Texas. Perhaps you should find him a lawyer here so you can apprise both you and your client of the landscape here and who you are dealing with. Talk soon.”

