State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Deshaun Watson Hits Darren Fells to Extend Texans Lead to 21-0

Patrick D. Starr

After Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Keion Crossen fumbled a punt deep in their own territory, Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen was able to come up with the loose football in the pile to set the Texans up inside the red zone. 

After the Texans had one play for minimal gain, Deshaun Watson was able to hit a wide-open Darren Fells in the middle of the Chiefs just inside of goal line for a four-yard touchdown pass. 

The touchdown reception for Fells extended the Texans lead to 21-0 shocking a Chiefs crowd at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Fells notches his third career receiving touchdown in the postseason and Watson now has four career postseason passing touchdowns.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lonnie Johnson and Barkevious Mingo Team Up to Help Texans to 14-0 Lead vs. Chiefs

Barkevious Mingo blocked a Kansas City Chiefs punt early in the first quarter and Lonnie Johnson Jr. recovered it for a 10 yard return to put the Houston Texans up 14-0.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Kenny Stills Starts the Game with 54-Yard Touchdown Catch

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills breaks open the Divisional Game with a 54-yard touchdown reception from Deshaun Watson.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: A Look at the Texans Gameday Roster vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs and here is a look at their game day roster after the release of the inactive. Will Fuller is active and the cornerback group will have to help the safety group.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Announce Inactives for the Divisional Round vs. the Chiefs

The Houston Texans have released their inactive for the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans at Chiefs: Live Update and Analysis

The Divisional Round game for the Houston Texans against the Kansas City Chiefs is on deck for Sunday. If the Texans can find a way out of Arrowhead Stadium with a win, they will have their first-ever appearance in the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick D. Starr

NFL Head Coaching Shuffle Gives the Texans Another Chance to Land Nick Caserio

The recent head coaching shuffle leaves the Houston Texans the opportunity to pursue New England Patriots Nick Caserio for their general manager position for the second time.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans Hoping to Extend Deshaun Watson's Contract This Off-Season

The Houston Texans are set to try and extend quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract this off-season according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

Patrick D. Starr

The Texans Knocking on the Door of Distinction

The Houston Texans season has had it's ups and downs during the season but it took it's biggest turn last night with the result of the game that took place in Baltimore, Maryland. Now the Texans have an opening to do something that has never been done before in franchise history.

Patrick D. Starr

Keys to Victory for the Texans in the Divisional Round Versus the Chiefs

The Houston Texans have an opportunity to move on the Divisional Round if they can find a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are the Keys to Victory for the Texans on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Johnathan Joseph Likes the Depth at Cornerback for the Texans Heading into the Divisional Round

Johnathan Joseph is pleased with the depth at the Houston Texans' cornerback position they are taking into their Divisional Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Homerun