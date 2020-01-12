Deshaun Watson Hits Darren Fells to Extend Texans Lead to 21-0

After Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Keion Crossen fumbled a punt deep in their own territory, Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen was able to come up with the loose football in the pile to set the Texans up inside the red zone.

After the Texans had one play for minimal gain, Deshaun Watson was able to hit a wide-open Darren Fells in the middle of the Chiefs just inside of goal line for a four-yard touchdown pass.

The touchdown reception for Fells extended the Texans lead to 21-0 shocking a Chiefs crowd at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fells notches his third career receiving touchdown in the postseason and Watson now has four career postseason passing touchdowns.