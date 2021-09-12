Deshaun Watson Among Texans Week 1 Inactives

Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson is among the Houston Texans seven inactive players as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Houston Texans kickoff their 2021 NFL campaign today, but they will be without a few key players as they host their AFC South rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Inactives

Deshaun Watson, QB

Anthony Miller, WR

Scottie Phillips, RB

Jon Greenard, DE

Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB

Lonnie Johnson, S

Jimmy Moreland, CB

Watson's absence comes as no surprise given his ongoing legal dispute surrounding the allegations against him of sexual assault/sexual misconduct, as well as his outstanding trade request.

As such, veteran Tyrod Taylor will get his first start for the Texans since arriving this offseason after two seasons with the L.A. Chargers.

Second-year running back Phillips was in the preseason as Houston's most productive rusher but misses out with four veterans ahead of him on the depth chart. It will be up to the committee comprised of Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, David Johnson, and Rex Burkhead to spearhead Houston's run-heavy offense today.

Slot receiver Miller who was acquired via a trade with the Chicago Bears this preseason misses out as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. This means veteran Danny Amendola will likely play a significant role in his absence, in what will be his debut for the Texans.

On defense, former Florida Gator Greenard misses out as he continues to recover from a sprained ankle suffered against the Green Bay Packers earlier this preseason.

Linebacker Pierre-Louis has also been ruled out with a thigh injury. The former Washington starter's spot will likely be taken by Kamu Grugier-Hill who had an impressive preseason.

Safety Johnson isn't ready to return due to a quad injury, giving the likes of Terrence Brooks a chance to fill in behind Eric Murray.

And finally, cornerback Moreland who was recently claimed off of waivers from Washington is also listed as inactive.

