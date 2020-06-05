State of The Texans
Deshaun Watson in Black Lives Matters message aimed at the NFL

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson joined with other top black athletes in the NFL in a message aimed at the NFL calling for change after the killing of a black man George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

Watson teamed up with familiar names like Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Mahomes, Michael Kendricks, Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas, Saquan Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Anthony Barr, Stephone Gilmore, and others to put together the video that lasted just over a minute. 

The group stood up for victims of senseless violence remebering the following, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Walter Scott, Michael Brown, Jr. Samuel Dubose, Frank Smart, Phillip White, and Jordan Baker.

The video called for the NFL to send a statement backing the black players of the NFL, calling for to condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people. Also, to admit they were wrong in silencing their players in peacefully protesting and back the Black Lives Matter movement. 

There have been questions arising from the NFL's stance on forcing players to not kneel during the national anthem in response to quarterback Colin Kapernick starting the peaceful protest in response to police brutality in 2016.

With the black players of the NFL calling for change and with the Houston Texans taking a recent stand against the killing of Floyd, there is hope for change and support for the Black Lives Movement moving forward. 

