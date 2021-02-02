Deshaun Is 'Moving On,' Says Moon - And Picks 3 Trade Destinations For Texans QB

NewsPodcasts
Deshaun 'Moving On,' Says Moon, Who Picks 3 Trade Destinations For Texans QB

“I’m sorry it didn’t work out. You had a chance to really witness a really great player for four years and he’s going to move on.'' - Warren Moon on Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson is "moving on,'' says Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, and the Houston legend even has three trade destinations for the disgruntled QB.

"You had a chance to really witness a really great player for four years and he’s going to move on,'' Moon said, "but hopefully the organization will get a hint from this that we’ve got to do a better job going forward.''

It is not officially a fait accompli, of course. But Moon, 64, played in Houston with the Oilers for 10 seasons and likely has a plugged-in angle here. And so, in an interview with TMZ Sports, he lists what he thinks are the sensible destinations for Watson, who, unhappy with the front office, has requested a trade away from the Texans.

San Francisco: “When you’re a player like him, you fit in a lot of places,” Moon said. “I think the San Francisco 49ers, if they’re ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, I think that would be a great spot.''

Indianapolis: "I think the Indianapolis Colts,'' he said, "although I don’t see the Houston Texans trading him within the division because they don’t want to play him twice a year.”

New York Jets: “The Jets is a place where they definitely have the assets to make a trade and make it worthwhile for the Texans as well, but the Jets may be a little further away from being a winner,” he said. “I still think they are a good possibility. One, you’re going to a media market, a huge media capital where you can make a lot more money off the field. And then with Robert Saleh, their new head coach, I think they’re going to be a solid football team the next couple of years.”

Watson reportedly favors the Jets as a destination. Meanwhile, the Texans, frankly, are speaking out both sides of their mouth regarding his future, in press conferences insisting "He's a Texan'' while also leaking to media outlets their willingness to consider a trade in exchange for a "treasure chest.''

Moon, obviously, is predicting the latter outcome.

“I’m sorry,” he said. “I’m sorry it didn’t work out. You had a chance to really witness a really great player for four years and he’s going to move on, but hopefully the organization will get a hint from this that we’ve got to do a better job going forward. We got to go out and look for another top-flight quarterback and we’ve got to build a team around that guy so we don’t lose him next time. So, hopefully, it’s a lesson learned by the organization as they move forward.”

