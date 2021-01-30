Deshaun Jokes With Deion About Coming Texans Trade

Deshaun Watson is serious about being traded. But he's also willing to joke with Deion Sanders about it

Houston Texans fans probably don't find this to be a bit funny. But maybe, for Deshaun Watson, he needs to laugh to keep from crying.

Watson, fresh off his trade demand going public, on Friday hung out with NFL legend Deion Sanders at an NFL Pro Bowl event. Sanders, the former Dallas Cowboys star, conducted an interview with Watson in which Deion revealed a certain ground rule ... and then broke it.

"They told me not to ask you nothing about where you're going but I can't wait to see where you going,'' Sanders said.

Said Deshaun in a semi-joking response: "You've got my cell. Hit me up."

Watson is of course embroiled in a Texans-made mess of the organization's doing, a lack of transparency driven by team exec Jack Easterby that has caused a separation - and a desire for an exit on the part of the team MVP Watson.

The newly-hired Texans bosses, GM Nick Caserio and coach David Culley, also spoke Friday and expressed their firm belief that Watson will remain in Houston.

Said Caserio: "We have zero interest in trading the player. We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team and we look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him this spring."

Said Culley: "He is a Houston Texan. I want him to be a Houston Texan. And the reason I am in this position today is because I knew he's going to be a Houston Texan."

Everyone has an opinion on whether the relationship can be repaired. But Sanders, for all his interview silliness, did hit on a point that was universally held regarding Watson's character.

"This generation (of young athletes), they want to do what you do because of the way you do what you do,'' Sanders said. "And you're always classy and professional, man.''

