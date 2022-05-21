Deshaun Watson Lawyer: What's Timetable on NFL Discipline Decision on Texans Ex QB?

Hardin indicated on Friday that he believes the NFL will announce its initial decision on discipline by June or July.

The Deshaun Watson "problem'' is now somebody else's problem - and it is still not entirely clear when the former Houston Texans QB will actually be able play for the Cleveland Browns.

“We should know what (the NFL's) position is initially sometime in June, and then everybody will figure out if there’s going to be a hearing about it or can people work things out, or whatever,” Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, told Cleveland.com.

Hardin indicated on Friday that he believes the NFL will announce its initial decision on discipline by June or July.

Two grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, but 22 massage therapists have filed civil suits against the former Texans star with allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Watson recently conceded to sending an apologetic text to one of the massage therapists after she cried when their session ended.

Despite the allegations surrounding the embattled Watson, the Browns traded for him while also giving him a fully guaranteed, $230 million contract. He has started his Cleveland career by attempting to take a leadership role in the organization, including organizing a trip for about 30 members of the Browns offense. They are in the Bahamas this week for some team bonding and group workouts.

The Browns obviously work on the assumption that Watson will be cleared to play at some point.

“The only thing that’s certain is that they want to try to get everything done this summer — and earlier than later in the summer,'' said Hardin, who added that Watson has been interviewed and questioned by the NFL now on four different occasions.. "Past that, we don’t really have any firm dates or possibilities.”

The Browns, meanwhile, are trying to figure out what to do with QB Baker Mayfield, while Houston seems committed to second-year QB Davis Mills.