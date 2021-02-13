Deshaun 'Misinformation'? What's Texans Owner Talking About?

If Cal McNair can offer "true information'' that solidifies his conviction that "Deshaun is a Texan,'' it seems to us it would behoove the organization, and its fans, for the owner to do so. Immediately.

Does Cal McNair have his head on straight? Or does the Houston Texans owner have his head in the sand?

"We look forward to having him back,'' McNair said this week of quarterback Deshaun Watson, adding that the issues have been muddled by "a lot of misinformation out there."

Texans fans would obviously like clarity; McNair offered little here in his visit with NFL Network.

Said McNair, via reporter Ian Rapoport, of the "misinformation'': "I'll leave it at that. Deshaun is a member of the Texans and we expect him to remain a member of the Texans. We look forward to having him back.''

What represents McNair's idea of "misinformation''?

*Watson's unhappiness with the organization is a fact, and while he hasn't said it on the record himself, it should be taken as fact that he's requested a trade.

*The organization not fulfilling its promise to involve him in offseason moves is a fact.

*It's a fact that teams have called, and, sources continue to tell us, that Houston has no intention of trading him. And yet the Houston Chronicle, in its coverage, is comfortable reporting that the Texans would accept a "treasure chest'' in trade. ... thus making this front office's habit of giving off contradictory noise a fact.

*It's a fact that Watson - the 25-year old signal-caller who is coming off another brilliant individual season and has never in his career exhibited anything that could be interpreted as "selfish'' or "disruptive'' - has shut down communication with new general manager Nick Caserio and recently hired head coach David Culley.

If Cal McNair can offer clarity and "true information'' that advances the ball on these facts and solidifies his conviction that "Deshaun is a Texan,'' it seems to us it would behoove the organization, and its fans, for the owner to do so. Immediately.