Deshaun Watson ‘Movement’ Toward Trade?

Over the weekend, NFL insider Jay Glazer hinted that a trade could be looming.

Is there momentum toward a Houston Texans trade of Deshaun Watson?

Not really. But there are fans in airports buzzing about it.

“They weren’t open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer, more than six draft picks,” Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday. “They’ve already been offered three ones and three threes and wanted more than that. However, I was told in the past week, their stance started to soften a little bit with that.”

Our sources indicate that nothing about the Texans’ stance has changed - regardless of whether other NFL teams find their demands to be “ridiculous.” There is simply no advantage to Houston “softening” anything with the next NFL Draft being seven months away.

Earlier this week, Glazer suggested the Miami Dolphins are the favorites to pull off a trade for Watson. But as we’re sure the respected Glazer would concede: that’s nothing especially new or newsy.

Following his latest report, Glazer went to Twitter for more “breaking news,” detailing how he had to explain to a couple of fans that Watson won’t be going to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wrote Glazer: “Going through the airport, two different Eagles fans came over asking if Eagles were trying to get in Deshaun Watson trade. Nope, not in the in the mix this time. I couldn’t tell if they were pissed or happy because of the colorful words.”

Again, we are fairly certain Glazer knows this, and we’re happy to reiterate it for Eagles fans not familiar with our frequent reporting in this space on the subject: Among the reasons Philadelphia should not plan on acquiring Watson is the fact that, per sources close to the situation, he would exercise his contractual veto power and block such a transaction.

So, “momentum”? “Softening”? “Change”? The people who will be involved in a trade, whenever one occurs, do not at this moment see it that way.

