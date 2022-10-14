Deshaun Watson Faces New Sexual Allegation from Time with Houston Texans

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly faces yet another lawsuit for sexual misconduct.

The new lawsuit filed against the now-Cleveland Browns quarterback - who has been suspended for 11 games by the NFL for sexual misconduct - dates back to an alleged incident in 2020 and once again features an accusation of the star football player pressuring a female massage therapist.

The lawsuit, filed in Texas, accuses Watson of pressuring a woman into performing oral sex.

"A massage therapist (Jane Doe) says she was pressured into performing oral sex on Watson in Dec. 2020 during the massage session," Jonathan Jones reported on Thursday night. "Watson has said he has never assaulted anyone and stands on his innocence.''

Jones notes that in this case, "Jane Doe's'' attorney is not Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who previously represented the two dozen women who accused Watson of similar behavior.

Watson is back in the building in Cleveland (where the starting QB has been Jacoby Brissett) preparing to make his late-season return to the field. He hasn't played in the NFL since 2020, having chosen to sit out last season while still in the employ of the Texans, who traded him to the Browns in the offseason.

Watson will be eligible to return to play in time to start for the Browns in their Week 13 matchup against the Texans, a game slated for NRG Stadium.

