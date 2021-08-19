Deshaun Watson Is At Texans Practice, But …

HOUSTON -- Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the Houston Texans' practice field Thursday morning for the first time this week, but nothing has changed about his status.

Watson is working out on an adjacent side field and isn't participating in practice. He isn't dressed out in uniform and is wearing workout clothes.

Watson has issued a standing trade request and has a no-trade clause in his $156 million contract he signed last year. No trade is imminent or developing at this time, according to league sources not authorized at this time.

Texans coach David Culley addressed Watson's situation on Tuesday, saying that Watson is complying with what the team asks of him. Watson reported to training camp to avoid accruing daily $50,000 fines. Watson attends meetings and training sessions.

Watson missed practice earlier in training camp due to calf and ankle tightness, but Culley has said that the NFL's passing yardage leader from last season isn't injured.

“Deshaun is here," Culley said. "Again, every day he's here, he comes in, he works. He does what we ask him to do, and he's here every day and he's doing fine. No, he's not injured. We come up each day and we have a thing for him, and basically we got done what we needed to get done yesterday in practice. He's doing fine right now. We expect him to be back out here pretty soon.”

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct and is being investigated by the Houston Police Department for 10 complaints. He has not been charged with a crime.

“I remain convinced that Deshaun Watson did nothing illegal or improper and I’m confident all investigations will show that," Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin said during a Wednesday press conference where he acknowledged that the FBI has spoken to Watson.

The NFL is conducting its own personal conduct policy investigation, led by former Manhattan, N.Y. prosecutor Lisa Friel, but has not spoken to Watson yet. Traditionally, the NFL waits until the legal process is complete before interviewing a player accused of a crime.

Hardin emphasized that the FBI investigation wasn't prompted by his firm.

"They came to us and told us they were investigating a matter as to whether one of Mr. Buzbee's clients had committed extortion in the way they were demanding money from Deshaun or what they would do if he didn't pay them," Hardin said. "We talked to them. We were not the ones who contacted them. They contacted us. We even let them interview Deshaun. If you can find a lawyer who would let the FBI talk to his client if the lawyer thought his client had done anything wrong or had any exposure, then I'll be very, very surprised. We kept that confidential.

"It never occurred to us no matter how much it would have been to our advantage to say that the FBI is investigating Mr. Buzbee's clients' claims. Never occurred to us to go public with that. That would interfere with the FBI's investigation and it wouldn't be appropriate. Until yesterday, I didn't know they were apparently also investigating Mr. Buzbee's allegations. I'm glad they are. I wasn't aware of it, but they wouldn't tell us. They are conducting a private investigation. I'm delighted they are because we want everything to come out. We know that Deshaun has done absolutely nothing wrong."

The NFL issued a statement prior to training camp.

"The NFL’s review of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing and active," the league said in an email. "We are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and ensuring that the NFL’s inquiry does not interfere with their investigation. As we continue to gather additional information and monitor law enforcement developments, we will make appropriate decisions consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.

“At this time, there are no restrictions on Watson’s participation in club activities."

A source said that the NFL hasn't been given access to speak to many of the plaintiffs in the civil cases or third parties who may have relevant information. And the league hasn't been given access to evidence the police have gathered in their investigation.

Hardin said Watson has yet to speak to NFL investigators.

“The answer is no," Hardin said. "Here's the reason: The NFL regularly tries to not reach out to the defendant and his lawyers until the criminal investigation is over. They want to make sure they don’t interfere with the criminal investigation. Whenever the time is appropriate we will fully cooperate.”