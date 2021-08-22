Deshaun: How High is Texans QB on NFL Top 100 List?

HOUSTON - It's unclear when embattled Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will play again, or for which team.

Watson has issued a standing trade request and has a no-trade clause in his $156 million contract with no trade developing or imminent at this time, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Watson's future is clouded by 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct, 10 criminal complaints being investigated by the Houston Police Department and a parallel NFL personal conduct policy investigation. Watson hasn't been charged with a crime and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, has repeatedly said his client is innocent.

What is clear is Watson's proven skill. He's ranked 18th on the annual NFL Network top 100 players list after passing for a league-high 4,823 passing yards last season and a franchise-record 33 touchdown passes.

Watson reported to training camp to avoid facing $50,000 daily fines. He has practiced occasionally while also dealing with intermittent calf and ankle tightness. Texans coach David Culley said last week that Watson isn't injured and is doing what's asked of him. That includes attending meetings and training sessions. He's listed fourth on the Texans' depth chart behind Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel.

Watson could spend the season on the Texans' 53-man roster as an inactive each week. Unless he's charged with a crime, he's not expected to be placed on the NFL's commissioner-exempt list. For now, Watson remains a part of the Texans organization with no change in sight.

In four NFL seasons, the former first-round draft pick from Clemson has passed for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions while rushing for 1,677 yards and 17 touchdowns.