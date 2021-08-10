Deshaun NFL Return? Lawyers Hold Court

It's now been almost two weeks since the start of the Houston Texans' training camp, and despite the endless stream of rumors on social media, little has changed in the Deshaun Watson situation.

As TexansDaily.com sources continue to tell us, Watson still wants out. But, the NFL has yet to impose a suspension or place Watson on the commissioner's exempt list for the year, meaning that as things stand, Watson is still an active Texan.

But as far as one NFL reporter/lawyer is concerned, it is just a matter of time before Watson is made unavailable for the year, and potentially longer.

Andrew Brandt writes on Tuesday that if you follow the precedent set by the NFL in recent years in cases similar to that of Watson, namely Ben Roethlisberger and Ezekiel Elliott, then a suspension is imminent.

"Two star players, both without criminal charges, both resulting in six-game suspensions from Goodell," Brandt commented on Elliott and Roethlisberger's cases. "So how on God’s green Earth is Deshaun Watson going to play this season, for the Texans or anyone else, until at least mid-November? I'm a lawyer; Goodell has many lawyers around him. I just don't see it."

This is assuming that the NFL decides to suspend Watson prior to the season. However, given that the court date isn't until next February, this preemptive suspension is all about speculation.

As such, this is where more precedent identified by Brandt comes into play. Namely, Greg Hardy and Adrian Peterson's stints on the aforementioned exempt list prior to the official NFL suspensions that ultimately came their way.

"At that time a top league executive told me: We’ll pay them, but we can’t put them out there on the field," Brandt wrote. "We just can’t. So the NFL brought the commissioner exempt list out of cobwebs, a list that was used for completely different purposes, to park these players for the year while they were paid. Better to pay them for not playing than to have them playing, as if nothing had happened, in a sport trying to appeal to women. I don’t see how things would be different now with Watson."

But of course, this is just one opinion.

Stephanie Stradley, a fellow NFL reporter/lawyer, stated in response to Brandt's article that she disagrees "that the NFL precedent says that Watson is required to go on the exempt list even if it was convenient to some people."

"The main issue with using the exempt list with the current posture of the Watson disputed lawsuits and investigations is that the lawsuits can go on for years and the police investigation will go for an unknowable and uncontrollable time," Stradley tweeted.

Stradley wrote in March that "there are many possible facts and outcomes."

"The timing of any possible suspension could be when the season starts if Goodell decided to use the Commissioners Exempt List," Stradley wrote. "Or it could be in the far future if he waits for the legal and investigative process to play out more. For example, Antonio Brown was not put on the Exempt List after the 2019 civil lawsuit from his trainer alleging rape, and the NFL investigation has remained open."

In Brown's case, he was cut by the New England Patriots as further allegations came out against him, and was subsequently out of the league for a year.

By comparison, Houston - barring a trade - is inextricably tied to Watson in a financial sense at least, until at least 2024 when the team has a potential out in his contract.

Does this mean it is more likely he'll be placed on the Exempt List by the NFL given the severity of the allegations and the fact that Watson arguably cannot be cut by the Texans? Logic would dictate yes. But logic clearly has had no place in this scenario so far.

If Brandt is right, Watson likely won't be playing until at least halfway through the 2022 season. If Stradley is right, well ... there's no way of predicting which way this will go just yet.

