Deshaun Watson Trade Value For Texans Has 'Cratered'

The two "disasters'' are tied ... and for now, if they want any value from Deshaun Watson, also tied are the Houston Texans' hands.

The ongoing problems for Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans are about much more than football, of course. But the problems - accusations via almost two dozen lawsuits centering on sexual assault - are tied to football in the sense that the QB's trade value has "cratered.''

That's the word used on a SportsCenter report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ... and we cannot argue with it. Indeed, it echoes the phrase we've used in this space: "Selling low.''

Otherwise, if not for that reality, frankly, Watson would've already been dealt.

The civil lawsuits have piled up starting on March 16. The Houston Police Department on April 2 announced its opening up of an investigation into Watson after a complaint was filed against him. And the NFL itself is also conducting its own investigation.

Watson requested a trade from Houston at the start of this offseason, the 25-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback having felt betrayed by franchise leadership. New GM Nick Caserio did not bow to that request for a time, but sources tell TexansDaily.com that in mid-March, Houston was indeed putting down the groundwork for a pre-NFL Draft deal that would have brought to the Texans the desired "treasure chest'' of picks - maybe including three first-rounders.

READ MORE: NFL Source: Philadelphia Eagles Remain Interested In Trade For Watson

The lawsuits put those plans on hold. And now that is where they sit - even though we know the Philadelphia Eagles and other teams remain interested in a trade - in large part because the Texans, by dealing him now, would be "selling low'' in a football-disastrous way.

A "football disaster,'' of course, is not the same thing as the off-the-field allegations and possible results. But the two "disasters'' are tied ... and for now, if they want any value from Deshaun Watson, also tied are the Houston Texans' hands.

READ MORE: Amid Uncertainty - Draft A QB?