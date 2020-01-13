Deshaun Watson Not Discouraged With the Direction of The Texans

After dropping one of the more disappointing games in recent Houston Texans history on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31, Quarterback Deshaun Watson kept a positive outlook on what he saw throughout the season.

Like many, Watson was not pleased with the outcome of the game after being up 24-0 on the Chiefs starting the second quarter, but despite the final result, he is encouraged the direction the franchise is headed.

"I mean the future's bright for this organization for the city for this team for this locker room, everything," Watson said of the Texans after their Divisional loss to the Chiefs. "There's no way that I'll be discouraged, for the future. It's all positive, and we did so much this season. We went through so many ups and downs, and for us to be able to be one of the final eight teams is huge."

Watson continued, "There's a lot of teams at home that wish they were in this position to play this game, and you know it was a great atmosphere. I mean, it was fun, it was two great teams competing going at each other, and they just didn't go our way today."

The Texans dropped to 0-4 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Now they are 1-2 in games Watson has appeared in playoff games for the Texans. In just three games as the Texans quarterback in the playoffs, Watson owns the most passing yards (605), passing touchdowns (4) and completions (63) in the postseason.

In the past two seasons, Watson has helped the Texans to the playoffs. Watson is expecting the organization to be used to being the playoffs with him as the quarterback.

"I'm very encouraged for this organization, for this team, for the city," Watson continued, "I mean, you might be disappointed, but I'm not. As long as I'm in this organization, I'm in the city. We are definitely going to be in games like this. We're just going to keep pushing forward and keep moving."

