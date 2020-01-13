State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Deshaun Watson Not Discouraged With the Direction of The Texans

Patrick D. Starr

After dropping one of the more disappointing games in recent Houston Texans history on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, 51-31, Quarterback Deshaun Watson kept a positive outlook on what he saw throughout the season.

Like many, Watson was not pleased with the outcome of the game after being up 24-0 on the Chiefs starting the second quarter, but despite the final result, he is encouraged the direction the franchise is headed. 

"I mean the future's bright for this organization for the city for this team for this locker room, everything," Watson said of the Texans after their Divisional loss to the Chiefs. "There's no way that I'll be discouraged, for the future. It's all positive, and we did so much this season. We went through so many ups and downs, and for us to be able to be one of the final eight teams is huge."

Watson continued, "There's a lot of teams at home that wish they were in this position to play this game, and you know it was a great atmosphere. I mean, it was fun, it was two great teams competing going at each other, and they just didn't go our way today."

The Texans dropped to 0-4 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Now they are 1-2 in games Watson has appeared in playoff games for the Texans. In just three games as the Texans quarterback in the playoffs, Watson owns the most passing yards (605), passing touchdowns (4) and completions (63) in the postseason. 

In the past two seasons, Watson has helped the Texans to the playoffs. Watson is expecting the organization to be used to being the playoffs with him as the quarterback. 

"I'm very encouraged for this organization, for this team, for the city," Watson continued, "I mean, you might be disappointed, but I'm not. As long as I'm in this organization, I'm in the city. We are definitely going to be in games like this. We're just going to keep pushing forward and keep moving."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Justin Reid Lowers the Boom on Tyreek Hill

On a key third-down play, Houston Texans safety Justin Reid was able to deliver a legal hit on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to force a punt.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Deshaun Watson Hits Darren Fells to Extend Texans Lead to 21-0

Houston Texans tight end Darren Fells continued his red-zone presence by catching a four-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to extend their lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Chiefs Run Out of Firework Due to the 51 Points Put on the Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs had to apologize to their fans due to running out of fireworks for putting up 51 points on the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Patrick Starr

Deshaun Watson Backs Bill O'Brien as the Texans Head Coach

Deshaun Watson after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs backed Bill O'Brien as the coach to lead the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

by

AlTruckee

J.J. Watt Disappointed The Texans Defense Could Not Get a Stop When Needed

Houston Texans J.J. Watt was disappointed in the defenses effort against the Kansas City Chiefs and he shouldered the blame for their performance.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Dillon88

Bill O'Brien Expects Romeo Crennel Back with the Texans in 2020

After the Houston Texans defense was shredded by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for 51-points. Head coach Bill O'Brien expects Romeo Crennel to be back with the coaching staff in 2020.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Houston Texans Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins Gets X-Rays on Ribs

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had x-rays at halftime after injuring himself on the final offensive play of the first half.

Patrick D. Starr

by

Footballfan55

Texans Failed on All Levels When It Mattered The Most Against the Chiefs

The Houston Texans once again show they are not ready to take that next step after an ugly loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Squander 24-0 Lead and Trip to the AFC Title Game in Horrid Loss to the Chiefs

The Houston Texans dropped a golden opportunity to advance to the AFC Championship game losing a 24 point lead allowing the Kansas City Chiefs to storm back for a 51-31 loss.

Patrick D. Starr

Lonnie Johnson and Barkevious Mingo Team Up to Help Texans to 14-0 Lead vs. Chiefs

Barkevious Mingo blocked a Kansas City Chiefs punt early in the first quarter and Lonnie Johnson Jr. recovered it for a 10 yard return to put the Houston Texans up 14-0.

Patrick D. Starr