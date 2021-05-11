Deshaun Watson: Ominous Prediction By Insider On Houston Texans QB

“I don’t think you’re going to see Deshaun Watson in an NFL building for a long time,'' La Canfora said - Do we know he's right?

We think it is a mistake to pretend to know the fate of quarterback Deshaun Watson as it relates to the 2021 NFL season begins. But others in the media have ... strong opinions.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora said during a recent interview on 106.7 The Fan’s "The Sports Junkies'' in Washington that he does not envision Watson playing football, period, until his legal issues are resolved:

“I don’t think you’re going to see Deshaun Watson in an NFL building for a long time,'' La Canfora said. “I don’t think Deshaun Watson has any short-term future playing football.''

Watson, of course, faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging inappropriate conduct and sexual assault. The Texans star and his legal team, led by lawyer Rusty Hardin, deny the allegations.

The Houston Police Department and the NFL itself are conducting investigations, and obviously the courts are involved as well.

But ...it remains possible that Watson could settle with his accusers, or be declared innocent - though the former conclusion would likely come more quickly than the latter. It is also possible that the NFL will not issue punishment at all.

Meanwhile, we continue to be told that the Philadelphia Eagles remain interested in trading for Watson ... a sign that at least somebody thinks he may be able to play at some point.

At the same time, the Texans appear to be preparing for the possibility of turning the page, as Houston took former Stanford quarterback David Mills with its first pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft while also signing vet Tyrod Taylor (along with Ryan Finley) to aid the situation.

We will suggest that what the Texans are wisely doing is preparing for every possible scenario regarding Watson ... and that those who follow the franchise might be wise to do the same.