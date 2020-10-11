Deshaun On Texans 1st Win: 'Hell, Yeah Keep Stackin' Em!'

Deshaun Watson kept a calm demeanor during the 60 minutes it took for his Houston Texans to dismiss the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's NFL Week 5 30-14 victory. But he cut loose a bit once the game was over and he grabbed his cellphone.

"Hell Yeah, Houston!!'' the Texans QB tweeted. "Keep stackin' em!! 1 at a time!!''

"One at a time'' is indeed the only way to do this, and the Texans - at a modest 1-4 following their first victory of the 2020 season - would be unwise to over-celebrate. But all the work that goes into preparation for a season, and for a game ... and all the changes that occur when the preparation goes wrong, this week resulting in the firing of GM/coach Bill O'Brien ... there is nothing wrong with popping the cork on a tweet.

Or maybe a little more.

Watson threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns, a performance that was pivotal to moving the Texans to 1-4. Maybe also key: Some calming words of wisdom from Romeo Crennel, the interim coach who at 73 becomes the oldest coach in NFL history.

"I told them they were better than what their record shows,'' said Crennel, who is now 2-0 lifetime in his debuts as an interim coach. "They won the game so they might believe everything I tell them. I saw the fight throughout the game until the end.''

The players presented Crennel with the game ball, a perfect compliment for a guy who in this moment might be the perfect coach for this team. There was indeed "fight'' until the end, and along the way, guys like J.J. Watt, David Johnson, Darren Fells, Brandin Cooks and many more played at an invigorated level.

Said Michael Thomas: "Everybody felt relaxed, felt loose, RAC kept everybody focused.''

The top of the Texans' totem pole in regard to playing loose, focused, invigorated and more is of course the quarterback. As Watt said during the week leading up to Sunday, Watson is "the face of the franchise'' and the Texans must do everything they can to build on his talents.

It's only one game, but for one game, it all came together in a way that causes Deshaun Watson to believe there might be continued "stackin'.''