SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Deshaun On Texans 1st Win: 'Hell, Yeah Keep Stackin' Em!'

Mike Fisher

Deshaun Watson kept a calm demeanor during the 60 minutes it took for his Houston Texans to dismiss the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's NFL Week 5 30-14 victory. But he cut loose a bit once the game was over and he grabbed his cellphone.

"Hell Yeah, Houston!!'' the Texans QB tweeted. "Keep stackin' em!! 1 at a time!!''

"One at a time'' is indeed the only way to do this, and the Texans - at a modest 1-4 following their first victory of the 2020 season - would be unwise to over-celebrate. But all the work that goes into preparation for a season, and for a game ... and all the changes that occur when the preparation goes wrong, this week resulting in the firing of GM/coach Bill O'Brien ... there is nothing wrong with popping the cork on a tweet.

Or maybe a little more.

Watson threw for a season-high 359 yards and three touchdowns, a performance that was pivotal to moving the Texans to 1-4. Maybe also key: Some calming words of wisdom from Romeo Crennel, the interim coach who at 73 becomes the oldest coach in NFL history.

"I told them they were better than what their record shows,'' said Crennel, who is now 2-0 lifetime in his debuts as an interim coach. "They won the game so they might believe everything I tell them. I saw the fight throughout the game until the end.''

The players presented Crennel with the game ball, a perfect compliment for a guy who in this moment might be the perfect coach for this team. There was indeed "fight'' until the end, and along the way, guys like J.J. Watt, David Johnson, Darren Fells, Brandin Cooks and many more played at an invigorated level.

Said Michael Thomas: "Everybody felt relaxed, felt loose, RAC kept everybody focused.''

READ MORE: Texans Finally Break Losing Streak, Defeat Jaguars 30-14

The top of the Texans' totem pole in regard to playing loose, focused, invigorated and more is of course the quarterback. As Watt said during the week leading up to Sunday, Watson is "the face of the franchise'' and the Texans must do everything they can to build on his talents.

It's only one game, but for one game, it all came together in a way that causes Deshaun Watson to believe there might be continued "stackin'.''

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Finally Break Losing Streak, Defeat Jaguars 30-14 In Crennel's Debut

The Houston Texans finally broke through and got their first win of the season on Sunday, taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in Romeo Crennel's debut as interim head coach

Matt Galatzan

'It Attacks Your Pride': Porous Texans Brace For Jags Visit

'It Attacks Your Pride': The Houston Texans Porous Run Defense Braces For The NFL Week 5 Jags Visit

Mike Fisher

Dabo Shouldn’t Want Texans Job - And Here’s Why

Whether at the college or professional level, head coaching searches can always be counted on to provide unnecessary drama and unfounded rumors. Let’s examine Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, protege Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans

Matt Galatzan

'Impossible': Here's Why Texans Traded DeAndre Hopkins - McNair

'Impossible': Here's Why The Houston Texans Made The Much-Criticized DeAndre Hopkins Trade, Per Cal McNair

Mike Fisher

Behind Enemy Lines With JaguarReport's John Shipley

Texans Daily and JaguarReport got together over the weekend for a Q&A ahead of this Sunday's matchup between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Ex QB Among Texans Workouts

Dallas Cowboys Ex QB Cooper Rush Among Houston Texans Workouts

Mike Fisher

Texans Roster Moves: Two Elevated As Injuries Take Their Toll

The Houston Texans have elevated linebacker Nate Hall and safety Jonathan Owens from the practice squad as injuries on defense may require them both to suit up on gameday.

Anthony R Wood

Inside the AFC South: Position Group Expectations, Texans & More

Inside the AFC South: Position Group Expectations for the AFC South division

Matt Galatzan

Injury Report: Five Texans Questionable Vs. Jaguars

Houston head coach Romeo Crennel has five questionable players to decide on come Sunday as the Texans host AFC South divisional Rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Anthony R Wood

Texans' Romeo Crennel's Message Is Simple: Trust Your Teammate

Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel said on Friday in the buildup to this weekend's game hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars that they key to defensive improvements is focusing on your job and trusting your teammates.

Anthony R Wood