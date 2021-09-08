Deshaun & 2 Other Texans Status Revealed

Deshaun Watson and two other players will not suit up for the Texans on Sunday

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach David Culley acknowledged the obvious, stating that embattled Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday in the season opener.

Watson has a standing trade request and is also facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault with no trade imminent or developing, according to sources.

READ MORE: Sources: Texans Trading CB Bradley Roby to Saints

Meanwhile, Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has been ruled out this week with a pulled leg muscle sustained prior to a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texans signed kicker Joey Slye to their practice squad and can promote him to replace Fairbairn on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans starting right offensive tackle Charlie Heck is also out for this week after testing positive for COVID-19. Marcus Cannon, who has made significant progress since being activated from the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason arthroscopic knee surgery and dealing with a strained calf, is preparing to play right tackle.

As a vaccinated player, Heck has to pass two consecutive PCR tests and be asymptomatic to be cleared to play. He is currently on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

READ MORE: Texans' Laremy Tunsil making progress in return from COVID-19

Should Cannon be unable to see action, the team likely will turn to third-year pro Geron Christian Sr. as the next right tackle. Christian, a former third-round pick from Clemson in 2019, won the starting swing tackle role over the like of veteran Roderick Johnson during camp.

Slye tried out for the Texans on Monday along with kicker Michael Badgley. Slye played at Virginia Tech and has made 54 of 68 career field goals in the NFL, a 79.4 percentage with the Carolina Panthers.



READ MORE: Texans Season Preview: There is a Blueprint