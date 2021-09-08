Deshaun & 2 Other Texans Status Revealed

September 8, 2021
Deshaun Out: Texans Reveal Plans For 3 Key Players vs. Jaguars

Deshaun Watson and two other players will not suit up for the Texans on Sunday
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach David Culley acknowledged the obvious, stating that embattled Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday in the season opener.

Watson has a standing trade request and is also facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault with no trade imminent or developing, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has been ruled out this week with a pulled leg muscle sustained prior to a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texans signed kicker Joey Slye to their practice squad and can promote him to replace Fairbairn on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

