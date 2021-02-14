Deshaun Ranked: Near Top Of NFL QB's?

FRISCO - It was NFL.com that came up with this concept of a 1-through-59 ranking of QBs and, while this sort of thing is not meant to be taken too seriously, we can say this: NFL.com, in weighing playoff performance into its grading, sure does like Deshaun Watson.

There are other groups across the NFL landscape here that do not fare well. The NFC East, for example, features the Washington Football Team, which has "volume''; they have four of the 59 total names. And Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles' backup (for a moment, anyway), is listed at No. 23, and the New York Giants' Daniel Jones a spot behind him.

No WFTs are listed until we get to No. 27 and Alex Smith, the Comeback Player of the Year. And then, more NFC East as the Eagles' Carson Wentz is heading out the door and carrying with him the baggage of being listed at No. 35 - a staggering drop but one we say is very real.

And ... where's Dak?

The Dallas Cowboys' rehabbing QB Prescott slides into the No. 16 slot. Really? There are 15 quarterbacks in the NFL who are superior to Prescott?

But now to Watson, the disgruntled Houston QB who simply must be the target of organizational reconciliation ... as he is certainly the target of trade-minded NFL teams who think they can (once again) hoodwink Texans management.

It's hard to argue with Aaron Rodgers at No. 1, or with Tom Brady at No. 2, especially because this is "playoffs included,''' which allows Patrick Mahomes to get bumped to No. 3.

But here's the Deshaun Watson angle. He, of course, didn't do a darn thing in the NFL Playoffs, unlike Rodgers, Brady and Mahomes. And yet Watson is ranked at No. 4, ahead of playoff participants including Josh Allen of Buffalo at No. 5 and Seattle's Russell Wilson at No. 6.

The authors explain, by writing: "What Watson achieved this season with an injury-ravaged receiving corps, inconsistent running game, dysfunctional defense and unreliable O-line is nothing short of astounding. Not even a "Double Ditka'' return would sufficiently account for Watson's true value.''

We could chastise "NFL.com editors Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr'' for their evaluations here... while we look forward to another ranking of quarterbacks that takes into account a wider range of judgments than those of four "editors.'' But their view of Deshaun Watson seems pretty universally-held. By the rest of the NFL, and if they're wise, by the Houston Texans, too.

