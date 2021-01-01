Deshaun Reveals Thoughts On Watt’s ‘Unknown’ Texans Future

Maybe in part because Texans defensive end J.J. Watt doesn’t see a full commitment from those around him in Houston, - see his impassioned speech last Sunday about “trash”” - the greatest player in franchise history isn’t ready to make his commitment to 2021.

Deshaun Watson would like to change that.

“Hopefully he’s still here in this organization, because I want to be the one that gives him that Super Bowl ring, be that quarterback he continues to talk about, that gave him that first one,” Watson said. “That’s my idea. I definitely want him here.”

Watt is acknowledging the contractual reasons that might lead to a change of scenery - “I don’t have any guarantees left in my contact,” he noted, “so something’s got to happen one way or another” - but after a decade in Houston, this is about something more than that.

“There’s a whole lot of unknowns in that situation,” Watt said.

READ MORE:GM Search: Texans to Interview Houston Native from Bills https://www.si.com/nfl/texans/news/texans-to-interview-houston-native-from-buffalo-bills-staff-for-general-manager-job

READ MORE: Texans Injury Report: Big Change Ahead for Offense? https://www.si.com/nfl/texans/news/texans-injury-report-big-change-ahead-for-offense

The “unknowns” include who will lead the organization in the GM and coach roles, and whether Watt senses they will key a turnaround that fixes the culture that led him to question his teammates’ work ethic and desire.

Watt, 31 and the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, also much undergo evaluation as a player. He has five sacks in 15 games and has one year left on his contract, The absence of guarantees there, though, mean the Texans could cut him and save $17.5 million against the 2021 salary cap.

Fun (for other franchise) speculation envisions Watt going home to Wisconsin to compete for a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers’ Packers or going to Pittsburgh, where his two brothers play.

“We’ll see what happens,” J.J. said. “I’m not sure. There’s too many unknowns. I’m looking forward to playing the game on Sunday. We’ll see what happens after that.”

Deshaun Watson, has already cast his vote. Soon - as they approach what could be their final game together - the iconic J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans will cast theirs.