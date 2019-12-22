Deshaun Watson Says It's Time For a Come To "Jesus" for the Texans' Offense

The Houston Texans found a way to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 despite a poor showing from the offense. The Texans offense was only able to muster 229 total yards on the day, and that included only one offensive touchdown on a Carlos Hyde one-yard touchdown run.

NFL Network's Melissa Stark caught up with Watson after the Texans win on the field at Raymond James Stadium. The Texans quarterback was not too pleased with the offensive performance on Saturday.

"We just kept fighting," Watson said to Stark on the field. "We had to put the first half behind us. Like you said coach wasn't happy I wasn't happy none of us was. Offensively we got to help our defense out you know to created turnovers we got to turn on turn over into points. Just not on the same page, and we got to correct that before we get into where we want to get to."

Watson continued, "It's going to be a lot of film work, and everyone coming to Jesus and looking at each other in the mirror because we got to take another step."

Having one of his least productive days of the season, Watson threw for 184 yards while completing 59.4% of his passes and throwing one interception intended for Kenny Stills.

The defense forced five turnovers against the Buccaneers' offense and set the Texans offense up with prime field position to score, but it was tough sledding. Only averaging 3.6 yards an offensive play, it was all about the defense, and Watson was grateful for their performance.

"We have to give our defense a lot of credit because they fought, and they played," Watson continued, "They played their asses off honestly. We just got to keep going, but at the end of the day, we still won. I came out healthy. Hopefully, the guys that got hurt are getting healthy, and we'll regroup and come back next week."

