Deshaun Watson Skips OTA's, Still Wants Trade From Texans

Deshaun Watson's desire to leave the Houston Texans has been known since since the early months of this year. However, many had wondered if his recent legal entanglements might alter his stance.

But instead, it seems the star QB - who is facing 22 cases worth of accusations of sexual misconduct - maintains his wish to be traded.

While Watson may still want out of the Texans, the timetable for any such move is muddled. With civil cases unresolved and the possibility of the cases heading to court, it lessens the possibility of any teams wanting to risk trading for him.

Recently, SI learned through text messages that the first lawsuit were in the works before his request to be traded from the Texans in January. Ashley Solis, the first woman to file a claim against the 25-year-old QB, spoke to Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee in December of 2020.

Watson could face a suspension from the league in 2021, and could be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

From Houston's point of view: The Texans are aware of his desire to leave, as evidenced by their recent signing of QBs Jeff Driskel, as well as the third-round selection of Davis Mills with their top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, combined with the earlier signings of veterans Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Finley, both of whom were added before April's draft.

Houston's OTAs begin today and extend through mandatory minicamp June 15-17.

