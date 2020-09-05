“More Glory!” is what Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson captioned his tweet this Saturday morning after news broke of his four-year extension with the Texans averaging $39 million a year with a $27 million bonus, totaling around $177 million through 2025.

In the tweet, he pays homage to friends, family and also people in the Texans’ organization, including his head coach Bill O’Brien.

“Special thank you,'' Watson writes, "to all my teammates, past and present, for believing in me and helping me grow as both a player and person.”

He also mentions how it has always been his goal to play in the NFL.

“As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL,'' he writes. "Today, I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I’ve grown to love so much and now call my home.”

The former Clemson quarterback made a name for himself quickly after throwing for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns, all while completing 66.8 percent of his passes with a 101 quarterback rating ... not to mention rushing for 1,233 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Toward the end of the post he thanks what he calls “the best fans in the NFL” and promises to do everything he can to bring a championship but also leave a legacy of helping positively impact their community.

Watson continues to show his humble character throughout everything he does.

He closes his statement with “Now back to the work …”