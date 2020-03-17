State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Deshaun Watson thanks DeAndre Hopkins for all he has done for him

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in a move that shocked many around the league. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson became aware of the completed traded after a workout with his personal quarterback coach after his phone started blowing up with the news. 

Hopkins mentioned that the situation with the Texans was nothing personal and the business of the NFL. 

With other Texans players reacting to the news of the move, Watson took to Twitter to thank his former wide receiver for all he has done for him.

Man this is crazy! Not sure how you thank someone who has done so much for you and your career. Not only someone who was a leader but one of the best to ever do it. Even more I appreciate your genuine friendship from Day 1. Wishing you everything you deserve Fam! @DeAndreHopkins

IMG_0744

Together in 38 games, Watson and Hopkins averaged 87.8 yards a game, 8.7 yards per attempt, 68.5% completion percentage, 25 passing touchdowns, and 182 1st downs.

With the exit of Hopkins, the Texans will have to find ways to supplement the wide receiver group heading into the 2020 season. 

The Texans signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb late Monday night to a three-year deal to join Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills, Keke Coutee, and DeAndre Carter. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast 5:1 Texans Make a Mind Numbing Move Trading DeAndre Hopkins

State of the Texans discusses the Houston Texans' recent trade of DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in their recent podcast.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson found out of the DeAndre Hopkins trade after his workout

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was working out when he found out that DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. His reaction was caught on video when he found out about the deal.

Patrick D. Starr

by

RKO 57

A.J. McCarron re-signs with the Texans for the 2020 season

The Houston Texans have brought back quarterback A.J. McCarron for the 2020 season. McCarron announced the signing on his Instagram.

Patrick D. Starr

by

RKO 57

Texans sign wide receiver Randall Cobb to a three-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb with a three-year deal.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans send DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson

The Houston Texans send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson.

Patrick D. Starr

by

ShawnBradley

The Rundown: A closer look at Eric Murray landing with the Texans

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with defensive back Eric Murray and here is a closer look at what they are getting with the help of The Browns Wire Jeff Risdon.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans sign defensive back Eric Murray to a three-year deal

The Houston Texans have signed free agent defensive back Eric Murray from the Cleveland Browns.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins says it's "nothing personal" about his exit from the Texans

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins thanks the Houston Texans and the fans for supporting him since arriving in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans players react to the DeAndre Hopkins trade to the Cardinals

The Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and the Texans' players were caught off guard about the blockbuster trade.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans trade for Cardinals David Johnson in blockbuster deal

The Houston Texans have landed running back David Johnson in a trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Patrick D. Starr