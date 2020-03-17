Deshaun Watson thanks DeAndre Hopkins for all he has done for him

The Houston Texans traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in a move that shocked many around the league. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson became aware of the completed traded after a workout with his personal quarterback coach after his phone started blowing up with the news.

Hopkins mentioned that the situation with the Texans was nothing personal and the business of the NFL.

With other Texans players reacting to the news of the move, Watson took to Twitter to thank his former wide receiver for all he has done for him.

Man this is crazy! Not sure how you thank someone who has done so much for you and your career. Not only someone who was a leader but one of the best to ever do it. Even more I appreciate your genuine friendship from Day 1. Wishing you everything you deserve Fam! @DeAndreHopkins

Together in 38 games, Watson and Hopkins averaged 87.8 yards a game, 8.7 yards per attempt, 68.5% completion percentage, 25 passing touchdowns, and 182 1st downs.

With the exit of Hopkins, the Texans will have to find ways to supplement the wide receiver group heading into the 2020 season.

The Texans signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb late Monday night to a three-year deal to join Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills, Keke Coutee, and DeAndre Carter.

