Deshaun Watson Trade: Carolina Panthers 'All-In' on Getting Houston Texans QB

There is reportedly interest from as many as 10 teams in trading for Watson.

As many as 10 NFL teams are "actively monitoring'' the Deshaun Watson situation, with the Carolina Panthers "seriously engaged in wanting to trade for the three-time Pro Bowl selection,'' reports PFN.

The Panthers interest is being framed as them being "all-in'' on the embattled Watson.

Texans-Deshaun-Watson-Panthers
Texans - Watson Cooks
watson insert

Watson, the former Clemson star, has been discussed as a Carolina possibility for a year now, with the QB's legal entanglements the largest obstacle.

We also know the Seattle Seahawks (having just acquired a volume of picks in their trade-away of Russell Wilson) have interest here, as do the New Orleans Saints. Washington had been interested but has now traded for Carson Wentz.

Watson has a trade-veto clause in his contract and would therefore have to approve any move. Watson also has a hearing on Friday that could add some clarity for teams wondering about his off-field issues.

russ dw clutch
lovie deshaun watson
watson goodell

Houston has been preparing for this time, and while no deal may be imminent, the plan is obviously to move Watson before April's NFL Draft.

"We've talked about (Watson) as a group," GM Nick Caserio said recently. "We're day-to-day in terms of handling that. Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we'll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing for the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward."

