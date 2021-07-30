Deshaun Trade to Denver? Not 'Right Now': Broncos Reveal Stance

Denver Broncos CEO Joe Ellis has discussed the potential of making a move for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and as of now, it's looking like a no-go.

The future of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains a hot topic in NFL circles, but one of the teams reportedly on Watson's 'approved' list of destinations appears to have pulled themselves out of contention.

According to SI's Mile High Huddle, Denver Broncos CEO Joe Ellis and the organization are focused on their duo of Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater under center.

Watson? He's not an option. Not "right now,'' anyway.

"He's with the Texans. I can't comment on a player under contract with another team," Ellis said of Watson on Tuesday. "Vic (Fangio) and George (Paton) have said we can win with the guys we have, and that's where we're going. That's what we're looking at tomorrow and from this point forward. That really isn’t a consideration on the table right now."

Not "right now''?

This could be Ellis and company holding their cards close to the chests in an effort not to look desperate. Lock and Bridgewater are certainly able to win games, and have the supporting cast to be take control of their own destiny.

The thing is, neither are at Watson's level.

If Watson's legal situation was somewhat cleared up or the end was in sight, then it seems — let's go with 'highly unlikely' — that a team as potentially competitive as the Broncos wouldn't go after one of the league's best young QBs.

So, perhaps the Broncos are out "right now."

Assuming Texans general manager Nick Caserio waits to trade the Pro Bowler until the lawsuits are resolved and his value is back at its peak (assuming that's the case), then we say Denver would remain a strong competitor for Watson.

More than anything, the Broncos likely are a Super Bowl contender if they can get a deal done... but it's going to cost a pretty penny.

