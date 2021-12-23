Deshaun Trade from Texans to Browns?

“I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if/when he becomes available,” SI colleague Albert Brener said on Cleveland radio on Wednesday.

We have a fairly good grasp of the NFL teams that have flirted with the idea of winning the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

So how did the Cleveland Browns suddenly enter the conversation?

“I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if/when he becomes available,” SI colleague Albert Brener said on Cleveland radio on Wednesday.

The pursuit of estranged Houston Texans quarterback Watson, highlighted at the October trade deadline by serious talks between the Texans and Miami Dolphins, figure to be triggered again at season’s end.

And surely other teams will get involved, including the Denver Broncos and others.

But Cleveland, which of course would have to decide that Baker Mayfield is not its guy?

“I’d expect (the Browns) to be a player,” Breer said. “Are they going to be willing to go the distance? I don’t know that.

“Let’s call this an educated guess,” Breer said.

The connected Breer may be getting good intel from the team’s side of this. But a reminder: All of those rumors connecting the Philadelphia Eagles to a Watson trade failed to take into consideration that Watson has trade veto power built into his contract. And league sources have told us often that Watson would likely exercise that power to block a move to Philly.

So … before we get too serious about a link of Watson to Cleveland? We need to see how the legal issues untangle themselves. (Watson is "super confident'' that will work out.)

And we need to find out if Deshaun Watson wants to join the Browns.