Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

Sincere interest from Tampa and Minny is good for Watson - but it's even better for Houston.

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants.

In a word? "Out.''

But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations.

Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? How about a move to the Minnesota Vikings?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade.

One of these concepts is muddy, the other clear.

Deshaun-Watson-Buccaneers-Vikings-Texans-1024x574
Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

Sincere interest from Tampa and Minny is good for Watson - but it's even better for Houston.

Watson may have interest in the Vikings, but the Vikings already have Kirk Cousins under contract. That makes that concept complicated.

And the Buccaneers? We already knew that they are in need of a new quarterback in the wake of the Tom Brady retirement.

Watson, said ESPN, “has begun evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar.''

Watson remains a stellar talent, but one who has been in mothballs for a year, sitting out his 2021 season as a member of the Texans while trying to untangle himself from legal difficulties. His legal situation likely needs to be resolved before a potential trade, which Houston hopes will pay off with a trio of first-round NFL Draft picks and more.

A key component for the Texans: The hope for a bidding war. We know all about the Broncos and Commanders and other teams willing to explore the idea of acquiring Watson. Sincere interest from Tampa and Minny is good for Watson - but it's even better for Houston.

