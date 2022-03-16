Deshaun Watson Trade: Could Texans Get 3 1st-Round Picks & Falcons TE Kyle Pitts?

It's been speculated that Kyle Pitts or A.J. Terrell would be on Houston's wish list - and of course they would.

The high price of Deshaun Watson has an assortment of teams already submitting trade offers to the Houston Texans and has an assortment of teams scheduling meetings with the quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons are about to join the assortment. And maybe part of what the Texans net here is a budding superstar player.

Like Kyle Pitts.

Or like A.J. Terrell.

The Falcons already have Matt Ryan at QB, and that is an issue. So is the trade price for the three-time Pro Bowler Watson, who is at 26 is a decade younger than Ryan.

The Falcons will work in their Wednesday meeting with the Georgia native to convince Watson - who has a long relationship with Falcons owner Arthur Blank - to "come home.''

They will also work on the monster offer they must give to Houston, as the price set (and apparently met by other bidders like fellow NFC South teams the Saints and the Panthers, and possibly the Browns) includes three first-round picks and much, much more.

Somewhere in this juggling act, the Falcons surely need to find a trading partner for Ryan. (No, it does not seem that the Texans want Ryan; Houston is content seeing what it has with second-year quarterback Davis Mills.)

Atlanta currently owns the three picks in the top 60 of the upcoming NFL Draft. And players? It's been speculated that Kyle Pitts or A.J. Terrell would be on Houston's wish list - and of course they would.

Watson has a no-trade clause, so he can choose his team, as long as Houston agrees to the trade offer. Will he choose Atlanta? It starts with a Wednesday meeting.