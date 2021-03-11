Deshaun Trade Talk: 'The Writing Is On The Wall' After Culley Comments

If coach David Culley is looking for a QB who is "all-in''? He may have just come to the realization that he better start looking for another quarterback besides Deshaun Watson

New Houston Texans coach David Culley recently visited with Deshaun Watson, a session in which the unhappy QB restated his desire to be traded. The Texans exited the meeting continuing to be bullish in public about their plan to keep Watson. But ...

Another visit - this one a Thursday session between Culley and a national media member - suggests a softening of the Texans' position.

"Based on the conversation, I firmly believe Deshaun Watson will be traded,'' Jim Trotter reports regarding his interview with the coach. "Culley didn’t explicitly say that, but when using terms like on the roster “right now” and “we want guys who are all in” - the writing is on the wall.''

Culley, in his Thursday press briefing, isn't willing to concede any of this, however.

"Right now, there is no contingency plan,'' the coach said when asked about such a thing. "He is a Houston Texan. We're committed to him.''

Watson requested a trade this offseason following moves made from the front office. Texans owner Cal McNair and executive Jack Easterby said earlier last season that Watson's voice would be heard in the hiring process following the firing of Bill O'Brien.

It wasn't. Instead, Watson found out of the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio on social media — similar to how he found out of the trade of DeAndre Hopkins.

We believe Watson has not spoken to anyone inside the Texans organization beside Culley since the offseason began. Every indication is that he has no intentions of playing for the Texans again.

During Culley's initial press conference, the former Ravens assistant coach stated that while there were negative reports surrounding the situation, Houston was an enticing option to him due to the chance to work with a player of Watson's caliber.

"He's the quarterback of the Houston Texans," Culley said. "That's all that I was concerned about, and that's all I knew. ... He is a Houston Texan and I want him to be a Houston Texan. And the reason I'm in this position today is because I knew he's going to be a Houston Texan."

Watson last season set the new franchise record in passing touchdowns with 33 scores. He also led the NFL in passing yards with 4,823 and finished with a career-best 70.2% completion rating. Houston managed to finish 4-12 on the season.

One can understand Culley's initial attraction and his initial stance.

But that was then. And this is now. And if coach David Culley is looking for a QB who is "all-in''? He may have just come to the realization that he better start looking for another quarterback.