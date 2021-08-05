Deshaun Watson Trade To Eagles? Talks With Texans 'Heating Up' - Report

A Watson trade would send the beleaguered star QB to Philadelphia, with Houston landing a treasure chest in return from a Philly team in possession of three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has recently been in attendance at training camp, now nursing an apparent foot injury while all along harboring a desire to be traded out of town. And the Philadelphia Eagles - long a team wishing to oblige him - may be closer than ever to closing the deal.

While an NFL source tells TexansDaily.com that nothing is "imminent,'' CBSSports reports that talks are "heating up'' between the Eagles and the Texans in a way that would send the beleaguered star QB to Philadelphia, with Houston landing a treasure chest in return from a Philly team in possession of three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In theory, Philadelphia also has the advantage of being able to offer the Texans Jalen Hurts in return, a young starting quarterback still on his rookie deal.

The Eagles aren't the only team that can be in contention for Watson. Carolina, Denver and Miami have all been involved in the idea at some level, and Houston would like nothing better than to be at the hub of a bidding war for Watson, who is embroiled in controversy due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

One school of thought has been that a team might wait to see if his situation gets cleared up criminally and civilly. But if there is a view from an NFL team that Watson's eventually eligibility is inevitable, maybe that team would prefer to pounce now on the 25-year-old Pro Bowler, considered one of the sport's best players at the game's most critical position.

TexansDaily.com at SI has written often that the Eagles "are monitoring'' a Watson trade situation. It seems now the parties have gone from "monitoring'' to maybe "pouncing.''