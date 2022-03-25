Texans Ex Deshaun Watson: Update on Latest Criminal Complaint

A Brazoria County grand jury declined to charge the former Houston star after hearing the latest complaint of sexual misconduct

After being presented with a single criminal complaint with an allegation of sexual misconduct in a massage therapy session, a Brazoria County grand jury will not charge Deshaun Watson.

Says a statement from Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck:

“After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the

reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police

Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria

County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes. Accordingly, this matter is closed.”

A courthouse official indicated this was a fast process since it wasn't a new complaint. It originated from a 2020 massage therapy session.

A Harris County grand jury had already declined to indict Watson on nine allegations of sexual misconduct or assault from massage therapists, but Watson is still facing 22 active civil lawsuits.

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin responded via statement:

“We are thrilled that the Brazoria County grand jury cleared Deshaun Watson of the one remaining criminal allegation. We’ve known all along what people who learn the facts also know – Deshaun committed no crimes. In fact, two separate grand juries have now found that there wasn’t even probable cause to believe he committed a crime. Once the Harris County cases were concluded, we were informed that Brazoria County intended to present their case to a grand jury on Wednesday, March 23. We, and the complainant, were offered the opportunity to provide any information we wanted to the grand jury. It’s important to note that both we and the Cleveland Browns knew this grand jury presentation was pending and attempted not to discuss it publicly until it was completed."

Watson agreed to a trade to the Cleveland Browns last week and then signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, the largest in NFL history. He will. be introduced on Friday at a Noon press conference.