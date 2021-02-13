Watson Watch: Watt Gone; 'Texans, You Have One Job'

With J.J. Watt gone, the focus now turns back to Deshaun Watson.

HOUSTON - Before Friday, the attention was on Deshaun Watson. A disgruntled quarterback whose future is now hazy, the Houston Texans needed to mend their future with the face of the franchise.

For a moment on Friday, the beleaguered Texans front office took care of another piece of historic business. And now?

The attention is now back on the 25-year-old Watson after the recent news of J.J. Watt.

The Texans and the three-time Defensive Player of the Year mutually agreed to part ways entering the 2021 NFL business year. Watt leaves Houston as the most decorated player in franchise history, leading the team in sacks (101), tackles (531) among other accolades.

Yes, the Texans will save $17.5 million this offseason by parting ways with Watt. And yes, freeing up the cap space will allow Houston to be quiet spenders this offseason.

That still doesn't fix the concerns with Watson's future at NRG Stadium.

READ MORE: BREAKING: J.J. Watt Says 'Goodbye' As Texans Release Best-Ever Player

Are there Watson and Watt parallels here?

“They’re totally different situations," Texans owner Cal McNair said when asked about Watson and Watt. "Today, the focus is on J.J. Deshaun is a Texan, and he’s going to be a Texan.”

OK. But "today'' has turned into "tomorrow.'' And the Texans still have some problems with their "yesterdays'' as well.

Since 2019, Houston's big moves could be labeled "questionable.'' They made Bill O'Brien the GM. The team couldn't reach an agreement with Jadeveon Clowney, thus shipping him off to Seattle. O'Brien hauled in All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil for the low price of two-first round picks. DeAndre Hopkins was sent to the Arizona Cardinals. The return? A second-round pick and David Johnson, a running back who might not be on the roster come Week 1 in September.

All that, plus the rise to power of "non-football guy'' Jack Easterby.

Now this. Cut Watt? It's a big deal. But Watson Watch? Intensity here will be at an all-time high.

READ MORE: Cowboys Should Pursue Texans Legend J.J. Watt

All eyes are on the Texans and what will happen next. Sources continue to tell TexansDaily.com that Houston doesn't intent to trade Watson, focusing instead on ways to end the turmoil.

This front office has not performed well; no matter opinions on the "who's who,'' the 4-12 record proves that. Fixing the Watson situation is the next - and maybe biggest - test.

Yesterday wasn't good. Today isn't good. Tomorrow? The goal, to make it "good,'' is clear.

CONTINUE READING: J.J. Watt's legacy is more than what's found on the field.