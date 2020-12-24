Watson Paying Texans Teammates' Fines

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be paying for fines relating to the breaking of Covid-19 protocols at the opening of his restaurant.

With Christmas rapidly approaching, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is clearly feeling generous. The now three-time Pro Bowler not only handed out gifts to teammates on Wednesday, but also offered to cover their shares for a recent error in judgement.

On Tuesday, Watson was fined by the team for breaking Covid-19 protocols at the opening of his new restaurant. So not only was he left with a $7,500-shaped hole in his wallet, but some of his teammates were left a little lighter also.

However, the Texans QB wasn't about to let his brothers-in-arms pay for a mistake made at his expense, telling them "I’ll just take care of it," he revealed on Wednesday.

"Honestly, they were all saying at first like, ‘Nah, we’re going to pay it’ because they really just showed the love and support," said Watson.

"They didn’t really care about the fine, what the NFL was really trying to do with it,” he said. “So, they were just like nah, but I just told them, ‘I’ll just take care of it. You guys were just showing love and support and really just enjoying the food.’ I really appreciate the support for the guys and my teammates and everyone that came by."

This comes after Watson and others were at the restaurant opening posing for photos without masks, a mistake that he was willing to admit to.

"We just took a picture,” said Watson. “We don’t want to cause any other distractions or any unnecessary things that’s going on."

But his generosity didn't end here: when asked, he also discussed the gifts he had been giving out earlier on Wednesday that rather put a traditional gift card or I-owe-you to shame.

"I gave them some Hublot watches," said Watson. “Just be able to take the guys to a whole different side of, I guess, not brand, but swag if you want to call it that. Just kind of give them something that’s different that a lot of those guys haven’t even heard of it."

“Swag” might be putting it mildly, given that according to one report, these timepieces retail at $13,600 a piece.

Combine this with the fines... Good luck to his teammates as they look for a gift in return...