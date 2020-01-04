Deshaun Watson's 20-Yard Touchdown Run Injects Life Into the Texans
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson injected life into an offense that has struggled the entire game. Watson was able to cap off a nine-play 75-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run.
Watson went around the right end dragging multiple Bills defenders into the endzone. To make things better, Watson dove for the ensuing two-point conversion to bring the Texans within eight points.
Deshaun Watson 20-yard Touchdown Run
Deshaun Watson Two-Point Conversion
