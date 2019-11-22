Deshaun Watson's Big Throws Ends The Colts Winning Streak Against the Texans

After a disappointing showing last week against the Baltimore Ravens the message from head coach Bill O'Brien was to "turn the page." It was a game that the Houston Texans had to win against the Indianapolis Colts and with the AFC South lead hanging in the balance.

The Texans were led by Deshaun Watson, who started slow but ended up 19 of 30 for 298 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Watson sets the tone for the Texans, and he knew he had to keep grinding in a hard-fought game on Thursday night.

"Baltimore got a great team, but we know that this game was very important," Watson said after the win against the Colts. "It's always on to the next one, and that's what we did. We fought 60 minutes continued to play against hard a divisional team for the AFC South, and we pulled it off."

It was the first time in a while that Watson was able to get big plays in the passing game, and on throws of 20-plus yards, Watson was five of seven for 184 yards, two touchdowns, and three first downs. Those throws were backbreakers for a Colts defense that did a solid job of slowing the Texans offense. It was not enough in the end when the Texans put together a strong second half to win 20-17.

"It was huge," Watson said of the win over the Colts. "I mean, they beat us the last three times. We had to turn the page but as you said, it's about the playoffs about the future. There is still a lot more season to go, but you need this one definitely to take care of the division."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here