Deshaun Watson’s Character?  Dabo Swinney & Will Fuller Reveal Thoughts

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are in a bind with the recent allegations against franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. As of Tuesday, 16 sexual-assault cases have been alleged against the 25-year-old quarterback, with lawyer Tony Buzbee stating there could be up to 22 total cases.

As attorneys battle this out, two people who know Watson well - former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller and Watson’s Clemson coach, Dabo Swinney, are speaking up.

"I fully support Deshaun," Fuller said during his introductory press conference with the Miami Dolphins. “I don’t know any of the specifics about what’s going on with him, but I fully support him. I’ve been talking to him. To me, it seems like his head is on completely straight. I’m just looking forward to seeing where everything goes. Hopefully he’s OK.”

Fuller agreed to a one-year deal with Miami that could be worth up to $10.6 million following his five seasons with Houston.

Swinney meanwhile defended the character former Tiger quarterback, stating how "disappointed" it has been to see his name in the news.

“Look, I love Deshaun Watson," Swinney said. "He is like a son to me. That is how I love him. As far as all the legal stuff and all of that, that will all take its course and all of that stuff. We certainly can’t speculate or comment on any of that stuff.

"Again, I love him like a son and we will just have to see where everything else goes from there.”

Watson will be represented by Rusty Hardin, a prominent lawyer hired by Watson's team last week. On Tuesday, Hardin released a statement stating that Watson was being "blackmailed" by one of the 16 massage therapists.

Earlier this offseason, Watson requested a trade from the Texans following a record-setting season. In September of last season, Watson agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $156 million though 2025.

