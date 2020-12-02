The 2020 NFL season has been tumultuous, and for the Houston Texans those hurdles keep on coming. With the news on Monday that wide receiver Will Fuller has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL's PED policy, the team has lost their most consistent and productive receiver.

But as far as QB Deshaun Watson is concerned, Fuller's absence should be temporary.

"Will is my brother, the whole organization knows that, too,'' Watson said. "And, you know, make sure that we get him back for next year.''

Want to make the Texans "Deshaun-friendly''? Watson just used his press conference on Wednesday to tell ownership how to do it.

At the same time, there is business at hand. The QB knows this.

"We don't have a choice but to move on," said Watson. "All the stuff we've dealt with, through this organization over the years, we've just got to keep pushing, keep moving forward."

READ MORE: Suspension-Stripped Texans Still ‘Have Enough’ to Win

Fuller was always set to be an integral part of this offense once they had traded star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this year. With 879 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, this had been the career year for Fuller the Texans needed it to be.

Of course, this suspension throws a wrench into the works and raises questions about the impending free agent's future with the organization.

Despite this, Watson is keen to have the speedster back next year.

"Will knows that we all love him and he always does the right thing, and that one slip-up just got popped but we're always going to have his back," said Watson.

READ MORE: Deshaun For NFL MVP?

In spite of all the headlines and distractions, Watson remains focused on the tough schedule ahead, including the Indianapolis Colts this week.

"We've got to move on," said Watson. "We've got a quick five weeks that's going to hit us this month and it's big games, so we've got to make sure that we're focused and locked on those opponents."

READ MORE: Andre Johnson On Texans Offense Without Fuller

Houston hosts its AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium this Sunday at noon CT, where we will see what solutions he and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly can conjure up in the absence of their star wideout.