Deshaun Watson's Style of Play Makes the Texans Go

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans run on the play of Deshaun Watson, and it showed in their Wild Card win over the Buffalo Bills. Watson led the Texans back from a 16-0 deficit to pull out an overtime win.

Once the Bills went up 16-0, Watson went to work, completing 13 of 14 passes for 194 and a touchdown to Carlos Hyde. His only incompletion came on a dropped pass by Darren Fells. Watson also rushed for 42 yards a touchdown and able to convert two 2-point conversions by running and throwing.

Watson makes the Texans go.

The balance Watson has to play with is precise. When he has to work within the offense and when to make plays outside of a broken play.

It is something Watson has been working to improve since his rookie season and continues to fine-tune into his career.

"There's times where you kind of run out of bounds and let the running backs run it in or call a different play call," Watson said of the balance he plays with on the field. "But at the same time, I just go off instincts, honestly. I don't, during a play, 'Hey, I'm going to run 20 yards and then step out of bounds.' If it's a play where I can get in the end zone and make a spark for my team, then that's what I'm going to do."

This season Watson accounted for 34 total touchdowns on the season, showing that he can work from the pocket and make plays with his legs.

His best plays come from within when he

"I just kind of play off instincts and make the best decision for myself," Watson continued.

Head coach Bill O'Brien who has had Watson since his rookie season has been working to make him a complete quarterback, but at the same time, he doesn't want to take away his natural ability to make plays.

The Texans want Watson to protect himself at all times, but O'Brien works to keep reminding his quarterback to play smart.

"I think there's a fine line," O' Brien said of Watson working to be smart on the field. "I think that one of the things that makes him a great player is that he's got excellent instincts for the game. So, I think at the end of the day you need to let him play, but I think there's certainly times that you point out that 'Hey, maybe you can make a better decision here,' but not very often. You've got to let them play the game, you got to let them see it, you've got to let him do what he does best."

With the style of play, Watson brings to the Texans, against the Bills he etched his name into the record books. Watson was the third player in NFL history with a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, no giveaways and a 4th-quarter comeback in a playoff game. Watson joins Ken Stabler in the 1976 Divisional Round and Bart Starr in 1967 NFL Championship "The Ice Bowl."

Watson knows he has to protect himself, but he is going to play his style of football. He will work within the offense, make the checks at the line of scrimmage to get the offense in the right play, but in the end, if it calls for him to make plays. He is going to do that.

His confidence is key, and Watson does not care if they are up or down in the game, he is not going to change his style of play.

"No, not at all," Watson answered if the scoreboard would change what he does. "Even if we were up 30 points, I'll still be doing the same thing."

