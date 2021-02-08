How Does A Wentz Trade Impact Texans QB Deshaun?

Deshaun Watson's trade-related asking price still is a mystery, but a Carson Wentz swap will give a better context.

HOUSTON — Tom Brady's three-touchdown fine-wine performance aged beautifully as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on top of the NFL following the Super Bowl.

Enter the offseason. Enter the madness inside NRG Stadium, and the gigantic question: What's Watson worth?

With the 2020 NFL season officially over, attention turns to the carousel of quarterbacks wanting new deals or new uniforms. Leading that pack is Deshaun Watson, the frustrated franchise starter for the Houston Texans who seems ready to suit up elsewhere.

New general manager Nick Caserio already has made the smartest move of his young executive career. As TexansDaily.com wrote last weekend, the phone keeps ringing, but he keeps hanging up. Caserio is committed to the idea the team can come to an agreement with Watson to work with new head coach David Culley for 2021.

Every trade is speculation since Houston would have to make Watson available for a trade. But ... what's the value for a 26-year-old who could be entering the prime years of his already-Pro Bowl career? Three first-rounders? Four? More?

It's not set in stone, but if Houston should have its hands tied, all eyes need to turn Carson Wentz. No, not a swap under center, but rather a gauging of value.

Recent reports have stated that the Philadelphia Eagles could deal the former No. 2 overall pick before the end of this week. In return, they expect to receive a "Matthew Stafford"-type return for his services.

The Detroit Lions traded the 12-year veteran Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff, a pair of first-round picks and a third-rounder this season. Philadelphia likely would take one less first if a player of equal value would be shipped over to The Linc.

Stafford's value is all based off personal gains. For a dozen years, he was the face of a franchise that wasted his best years, but cushioned his stat line to make him one of the more consistent players under center.

That's not Wentz's case. The 28-year-old is coming off a career-worst year in passing (2,620), interceptions (15), sacks (50) and overall rating (72.8). Let's also throw in the three seasons of injuries that cost him most of his rookie deal.

If Wentz's value is that of Stafford's, it shows teams that are quarterback-feeble will feed into the narrative of trading future selections to win now.

Wentz played the worst season of his career and could be shipped out for multiple early picks?

What's that value for a player who's coming off a season in which he rewrote the record books in Houston? One answer: Triple whatever Wentz is worth.

Everyone wants answers now on what the Texans will do. There's no timetable on when Houston could shock the world with the biggest trade the league has ever seen. .. though pre-April NFL Draft represents a deadline of sorts.

If and when Wentz gets traded, that clock will be ticking for Watson watch. It either ends with him back in the building ... or the Texans going “Godfather” with an offer they can't refuse.