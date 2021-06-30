Desmond King: An NFL 'Most Underrated' For Texans Defense?

Desmond King enters the season with Houston as perhaps the most under-appreciated defender in the NFL

HOUSTON -- Desmond King is new to Houston, but he might be the most underrated Texans player entering the season.

King joined the team in March on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, with hopes of revitalizing his career in a new city. His 2020 season received mixed reviews, despite his production picking up following a trade to Tennessee.

Houston's moves overall this offseason were met with little praise. Of all the new additions, King received the most positive outcome for his success in the slot early on in his career with the Chargers.

If the Texans are getting that version of King, they'll have an All-Pro defensive back on the roster.

Since coming out of Iowa, King's presence on defense has been highlighted by his penchant for play-making. Early on in coach Anthony Lynn's system, he was primarily used in the dime.

By the season's end, he was the starting slot defender.

The 2018 season was a break-out one for King, who recorded 62 total tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. For his efforts, he was named a first-team All-Pro.

Since then, King's performance has arguably declined, but maybe not as much as some fans would imagine. He's still a willing tackler when asked to play in space. On top of that, his skills in coverage allow him to, hopefully, again make plays.

Under new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, the Texans are projected to run a Tampa 2 base, and King would seem to fit there.

Perhaps the best trait King possess are his eyes. Pro Football Focus has graded him out as one of the better slot defenders for his ability to keep his target in front rather than on a side behind him.

Prior to being traded to Tennessee, PFF graded King out with a consensus 90.5 in coverage. The Athletic also stated that adding King was Houston's best move of the offseason.

"Cornerback still is not a position of strength for Houston, but the top of the depth chart looks better with free-agent additions Terrance Mitchell and Desmond King. Mitchell, a solid tackler who recorded 13 pass breakups in his first full year as a starter last season with the Browns, came to Houston on a two-year deal and should be a good fit for Lovie Smith’s zone-heavy scheme. And though King’s play has declined from when he was an All-Pro slot corner for the Chargers in 2018, he’s still just 26 years old, making him a worthwhile gamble on his cheap one-year deal. Mitchell, King and Bradley Roby will be the Texans’ top corners, but if one of them goes down, the lack of depth will be an issue.” - Aaron Reiss, The Athletic

King will be slated to play multiple roles in Smith's defense. Based off the play of Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Vernon Hargreaves III, that could factor into where King lines up.

If Johnson struggles in coverage, maybe King will assume a free-safety-type role. Should Hargreaves prove to be a liability inside, King plays the slot.

Nowadays, versatility may be among the best traits a defensive back can have. King enters his new surroundings looking to prove he's a capable starter, but also might be the most underrated player in the division.

