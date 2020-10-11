Dabo Shouldn’t Want Texans Job - And Here’s Why

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien on Monday, beginning the long and complicated search to fill both positions, and to put the franchise back on track towards Super Bowl contention.

As can be expected with any coaching search, unfounded rumors have already begun to surface in regard to the candidates. The latest of that group touches on none other than Deshaun Watson's college head coach, Dabo Swinney.

As to be expected, Swinney has already shot down these 'rumors' and has done so with a fair amount of force.

“I have not heard from Deshaun and that is not even anything that I want to even have to think about,” Swinney told the media this week “You would be the one to ask that question out of all the questions. You don’t want to ask anything about Miami? Next question.”

On the surface, and considering the struggles Watson has gone through during the first four games - struggles Houston hopes to put behind it in today’s NFL Week 5 game against Jacksonville - is easy to see why some would like the idea of turning to Dabo in this type of situation. After all, the two had proven success together at Clemson, playing for two national titles, and winning one of the.

In fact, since Swinney took over the Clemson Job in 2008, he has molded the Tigers into one of the two most dominant programs in the country, going 133-31 overall with two national titles and six conference championships. They have also appeared in five-straight college football playoffs, and four of the last five national title games.

In short, he's a good college coach. Which brings us to our point -- Dabo Swinney is right where he needs to be.

Swinney has created an absolute monster at Clemson. It is the type of program that, until he leaves, will continue to churn out success due to dominant recruiting tactics, a favorable conference, and endless resources. He is, perhaps, in the most comfortable head position in all of college football.

Predictably, with that success, has also come a staggering income; one that would be difficult to justify replicating for a first-time NFL coach.

In April of 2019, Swinney became the highest-paid coach in college football history, signing a 10-year $93 million deal to stay with Clemson through the 2028 season.

Were Swinney to leave the comfortability of Clemson for the NFL, it is unlikely Houston could justify paying a college coach, especially one with zero NFL experience at any level, anything close to what he makes currently.

Either way, Swinney has already found the sweet spot in his career. ... One with security, comfort, happiness, and of course, ample amounts of money. And while he may have great relationships with Deshaun Watson, as well as Texans executive vice president of football operations and South Carolina native Jack Easterby, to us, Swinney to the Texans simply doesn't make sense for him.

When Watson arrived in Houston, Swinney said the Texans were getting a football version of Michael Jordan. And you know what Swinney is as he sits on his throne at Clemson? A coaching version of Michael Jordan.