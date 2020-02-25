Devin Duvernay has Informal Meeting with the Texans at the Combine

According to Mark Lane, of the Texans Wire, the Houston Texans met with Univesity of Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay at the 2020 NFL Combine. The meeting was an informal one that will not count against the Texans 45 sit down interviews with prospects.

Duvernay played in all 51 games of his Longhorn career with 29 starts. In 2019, he was selected to first-team All Big-XII honors after catching 106 passes for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns.

His final season for the Longhorns saw Duvernay average 106.6 yards per game of receiving and 8.2 receptions a game.

For his career, he caught 176 passes for 2,468 yards and 16 touchdowns averaging 14.0 yards a reception.

