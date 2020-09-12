SI.com
Texans Daily
Did 'Grateful' DeAndre Hopkins Take Shot At Texans?

Mike Fisher

One of the problems with social media is the limits it sometimes offers in terms of true expression. Another is the open-to-interpretation opportunities it offers to observers.

Which takes us to the Houston Texans' opening of the 2020 NFL season with a 34-20 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs ... and observers naturally wondering what old friend DeAndre Hopkins might be thinking about the whole thing.

First, Hopkins - traded by the Texans to Arizona this offseason, clearly in part because Houston was unwilling to give him the new contract he just received from the Cardinals - issued a one-word tweet.

"Grateful.'' Grateful for what? Some interpreted Hopkins' tweet as being reflective of the result in Kansas City - in other words, that he was "grateful'' to longer be with the Texans.

Not that a single loss is likely to motivate someone to feel "grateful'' for not having been involved in it; we're going to work on the assumption that Hopkins' Cardinals might also over the course of this 16-game season be involved in a loss or two as well.

But the wrong interpretation obliged Hopkins to set everybody straight, telling his critics that they are "reaching,'' and that his gratefulness was referring to his virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Hopkins has plenty to be "grateful'' for, including that $27.5 million signing bonus and $42.75 million in guaranteed money that are part of his two-year extension. And the rest of should probably be more "careful'' in insisting that we know the secret meanings of everybody else's one-word tweets.

Mike Fisher