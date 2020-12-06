HOUSTON - Deshaun Watson will have a new head coach next year. It seems like he would enjoy if the new head coach was Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Speaking to the NFL Today crew on Sunday, CBS' Jason La Canfora said Watson "has already gone to ownership and said he'd support Bieniemy to be his next head coach."

The noteworthy comment here - assuming it is accurate - is Watson going to management.

The quarterback reportedly had a dinner meeting with chairman Cal McNair at McNair's request where he reportedly gave his thoughts to McNair on who should be the next head coach.

La Canfora's wording would make it seem like Watson further endorsed the Chiefs coach to be his next coach.

This comes in the same week safety Justin Reid brought up Bieniemy's name, unsolicited.

"I’m rooting for Eric Bieniemy, whether he’s here or somewhere else," said Reid when he was asked about the Rooney Rule's impact. "I follow his career a lot. I think he’s a phenomenal coach. I would love to have him here, but he’d be happy anywhere too."

The team is clearly aware of the Chiefs' success, having seen the team with Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator three times in the past two seasons. Bieniemy has been in Kansas City for eight seasons and is in his third season as the team's offensive coordinator.

Currently, no other potential coach has a reported Watson thumbs-up - just Bieniemy. Considering the owner reached out for a dinner asking for his opinion, Watson potentially going to management for another discussion on who he wants carries plenty of weight.