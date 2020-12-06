SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Did Deshaun Watson Endorse A New Coach?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - Deshaun Watson will have a new head coach next year. It seems like he would enjoy if the new head coach was Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. 

READ MORE: Texans GAMEDAY: Will The 'Past' Haunt Them Vs. Colts?

READ MORE: Texans Inactives: David Johnson Returns Vs Colts

Speaking to the NFL Today crew on Sunday, CBS' Jason La Canfora said Watson "has already gone to ownership and said he'd support Bieniemy to be his next head coach."

The noteworthy comment here - assuming it is accurate - is Watson going to management.

The quarterback reportedly had a dinner meeting with chairman Cal McNair at McNair's request where he reportedly gave his thoughts to McNair on who should be the next head coach. 

La Canfora's wording would make it seem like Watson further endorsed the Chiefs coach to be his next coach. 

This comes in the same week safety Justin Reid brought up Bieniemy's name, unsolicited. 

"I’m rooting for Eric Bieniemy, whether he’s here or somewhere else," said Reid when he was asked about the Rooney Rule's impact. "I follow his career a lot. I think he’s a phenomenal coach. I would love to have him here, but he’d be happy anywhere too."

The team is clearly aware of the Chiefs' success, having seen the team with Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator three times in the past two seasons. Bieniemy has been in Kansas City for eight seasons and is in his third season as the team's offensive coordinator. 

Currently, no other potential coach has a reported Watson thumbs-up - just Bieniemy. Considering the owner reached out for a dinner asking for his opinion, Watson potentially going to management for another discussion on who he wants carries plenty of weight. 

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Source: Texans 'Touch Base' With GM Candidate Dorsey

Source Tells SI The Houston Texans 'Touch Base' With GM Candidate John Dorsey

Mike Fisher

Texans Inactives: David Johnson Returns Vs Colts

The Houston Texans have activated running back David Johnson amidst a number of moves to give quarterback Deshaun Watson more options.

Anthony R Wood

Coach Pederson On Eagles 'Hot Seat'? Put Him On Texans List

How attractive would Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson be to the Houston Texans? Let's Discuss ...

CodyStoots

Is Texans Coordinator Anthony Weaver A Future Head Coach?

With coaching moves on the horizon, we look at four coaches who have been enjoying breakout seasons with each of the AFC South's members.

Anthony R Wood

Andre Johnson: The One Trait Texans Next Coach Must Have

Andre Johnson, the Texans Ring of Honor member weighed in on his favorite team's recent suspensions and what the next head coach needs to bring to the table.

CodyStoots

Texans GAMEDAY: Will The 'Past' Haunt Them Vs. Colts?

Houston Texans GAMEDAY: Will The 'Past' Haunt Them Vs. Rivers And The Colts?

Mike Fisher

Houston Texans Injury Report: Special Teams on the Mend

The Houston Texans will be without two key special teams players but two guys are healthy after a light week of work ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Colts

CodyStoots

Andre Johnson: Can Texans Offense Find Rhythm Vs. Colts?

Former Houston All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson speaks to SI's Anthony Wood and discusses why the lack of preseason reps hurt the Texans' offense early on - but no more

Anthony R Wood

‘Hearts & Smarts’: Top Five Candidates For Texans GM

As this season draws to a close, a new dawn for the Houston Texans draws closer and SI looks at the top 5 candidates to drive them forward.

Anthony R Wood

Texans Injury Report: Key Depth Players Miss Time

Some key Houston Texans rotation players missed time for the second day in a row

CodyStoots