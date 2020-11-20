SI.com
Do Texans Have a Tunsil Problem?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans could play the New England Patriots in NFL Week 11 action on Sunday without one of their key players. 

Laremy Tunsil missed practice on Friday, according to the pool report from Texans practice. 

Tunsil has been listed on the injury report with an illness. It is not COVID-19 related or Tunsil would be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

If the Pro Bowl left tackle can't play, the Texans are in a spot without a ton of options. 

Roderick Johnson is the team's swing tackle. He played at right tackle last season when Tytus Howard was injured and filled in admirably. He also started one game at left tackle last season. There was no doubt Johnson would fill the same role for the team this season and his snaps this year have been limited to special teams with Tunsil and Howard healthy to this point. 

Johnson played left tackle at Florida State but his NFL snaps have primarily been at right tackle. Though, as the swing tackle, this is why he is on the team. The most likely scenario is Johnson would play left tackle while the rest of the offensive line remains the same as usual. 

Johnson playing left tackle would likely mean rookie Charlie Heck would be active for the first time this season. Heck, who played college ball at North Carolina, would be the swing tackle if Johnson takes over playing left tackle. In fact, with no other potential tackle help on the roster, if Tunsil can't go Heck will be active. 

The unlikely and unusual scenario for the offensive line would actually affect both tackle spots. Tytus Howard played left and right tackle in college, but his time at left tackle in the NFL has been limited to a small amount of practice at the position. 

If Howard played left tackle Johnson would play right tackle, but that makes for two different tackles as opposed to one different tackle with Johnson just playing left tackle. 

