Dolphins Claim RB Off Waivers from Texans

HOUSTON - The Miami Dolphins were awarded veteran running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers from the Houston Texans, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.

Lindsay, a former Pro Bowl selection with the Denver Broncos, rushed for 130 yards on 50 carries with one touchdown. He's averaging 2.6 yards per carry.

Lindsay lost three yards on his lone carry against the Tennessee Titans in a 22-13 road win on Sunday.

Texans coach David Culley said the team felt comfortable waiving the veteran running back to allow him to pursue other avenues to close out the 2021 season.

“We’re top-heavy right there with guys,” Culley said in explanation. (See more here). “We just felt like it was best for us and for Phillip for us to make the move.”

Lindsay ran for 130 yards and a touchdown in 50 attempts this season. He averaged a career-low 2.6 yards per play and only finished only one game with more than 30 rushing yards.

Last week in the win over the Tennessee Titans, Lindsay played two snaps. The Texans managed to pick up 80 yards on the ground behind the likes of David Johnson, Rex Burkhead and mobile quarterback Tyrod Taylor. They are also planning to bring young Scottie Phillips onto the roster.

The Texans' leading rusher remains former Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram, who was traded to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, with 294 yards followed by former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson's 130 yards, Lindsay, quarterback Tyrod Taylor's 106 yards and running back Rex Burkhead's 69 yards. Taylor is averaging 7.6 yards per run for the highest average on the team.

The Texans rank last in total offense and scoring offense (15 points per game) and rank last in the NFL in rushing offense (765 yards) and average per carry (3.3 yards per run).

The Texans recently acquired running back Royce Freeman off waivers from the Carolina Panthers when they placed running back Scottie Phillips on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.