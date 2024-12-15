Dolphins WR Grant DuBose Suffers Head Injury Against Texans
The Miami Dolphins will be without wide receiver Grant DuBose after he suffered a concerning head injury during their game against the Houston Texans.
The injury occurred in the third quarter when DuBose caught a pass over the middle of the field and was hit by Texans defender Calen Bullock.
The impact was significant, and DuBose immediately went down, prompting a swift response from the Dolphins’ training staff. They rushed onto the field to attend to the young receiver, beginning the process of stabilizing him. The scene was tense, as players from both teams gathered in concern while medical personnel worked to ensure DuBose’s safety.
As of now, the Dolphins have not released a detailed update on DuBose’s condition. Head injuries in football are always treated with the utmost caution, given their potential long-term implications. The team will likely follow NFL concussion protocol and prioritize his health above all else.
DuBose’s absence will be felt on the field, as he has been a key contributor to the Dolphins' offense this season. However, the focus remains firmly on his recovery and well-being.
